‘We Continue to Outperform 2016’ Trump Campaign Shares Interesting Data About Who Attended Last Rally

On Friday, Brad Parscale, President Donald Trump’s campaign manager, shared some interesting data about who attended Trump’s rally in Dallas, Texas.

According to Parscale, the president drew a crowd of 53,985 people, 21.4% of attendees were Democrats, 12% of attendees say they haven’t voted in the past four elections, and 11% were Latino.

Incredible data from last night’s Dallas rally: ✅ 53,985 voters identified ✅ 12% have not voted in the last 4 elections ✅ 21.4% Democrat ✅ 11% Latino These are winning numbers that will help win #FourMoreYears for @realDonaldTrump! We continue to outperform 2016. — Brad Parscale (@parscale) October 18, 2019

Three years into his presidency and under intense scrutiny over his foreign policy, Trump can still fill arenas with cheering supporters. – READ MORE