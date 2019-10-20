‘We Continue to Outperform 2016’ Trump Campaign Shares Interesting Data About Who Attended Last Rally

On Friday, Brad Parscale, President Donald Trump’s campaign manager, shared some interesting data about who attended Trump’s rally in Dallas, Texas.

According to Parscale, the president drew a crowd of 53,985 people, 21.4% of attendees were Democrats, 12% of attendees say they haven’t voted in the past four elections,  and 11% were Latino.

Three years into his presidency and under intense scrutiny over his foreign policy, Trump can still fill arenas with cheering supporters. – READ MORE

