‘We Can’t Finish The Border Wall’: Border District Rep. Calls Out Double Standard With Capitol Fence

Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell of New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District spoke with the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Samantha Renck about President Joe Biden’s joint address, his comments on the immigration crisis and more.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected] – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --