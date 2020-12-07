‘We Cannot Survive, My Staff Cannot Survive’: Emotional Saloon Owner Berates L.A. Mayor Garcetti for Giving Special Treatment to Film Industry (VIDEO)

A saloon owner in Sherman Oaks, California, is publicly blasting Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti over their outdoor dining bans while allowing a TV production to set up eating areas just feet away from her establishment.

In a video that went viral on Friday, and which was confirmed by Breitbart News, Pineapple Hill Saloon & Grill owner Angela Marsden showed that a TV production has set up outdoor dining tents apparently for cast and crew just a short walk from her restaurant, which is struggling to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

Marsden singled out Gov. Newsom and Mayor Garcetti, both Democrats, accusing them of hypocrisy for giving Hollywood productions priority over restaurants.

Bar owner in Los Angeles CA is livid to see that mayor Garcetti has approved an outdoor dining area for a movie company directly across from her outdoor dining area (which was shut down) pic.twitter.com/jkUP2CWg35 — Jake Coco 💙🇺🇸🎶🐻 (@jakecoco) December 4, 2020

“I’m losing everything. Everything I own is being taken away from me. And they set up a movie company right next to my outdoor patio. And people wonder why I’m protesting and why I have had enough,” Marsden said in the video. – READ MORE

