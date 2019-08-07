‘We Are Watching Google Very Closely’: Trump Calls out Tech Giant Over Alleged Political Bias

President Donald Trump went after Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Twitter Tuesday, hammering the tech giant leader over alleged political bias against conservatives.

In a series of tweets published Tuesday morning, the president recounted his recent meeting with Pichai in the White House.

Trump claimed that the Google CEO was “working very hard to explain how much he liked” the president during the meeting, as well as saying that Google “was not involved” with the Chinese military and that they “didn’t help” former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton “over” him during the contentious 2016 presidential election.

.@sundarpichai of Google was in the Oval Office working very hard to explain how much he liked me, what a great job the Administration is doing, that Google was not involved with China’s military, that they didn’t help Crooked Hillary over me in the 2016 Election, & that they… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2019

…in 2020.” Lou Dobbs stated that this is a fraud on the American public. @peterschweizer stated with certainty that they suppressed negative stories on Hillary Clinton, and boosted negative stories on Donald Trump. All very illegal. We are watching Google very closely! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2019

The president also claimed that Pichai said he was “not planning to illegally subvert the 2020 election” and that he thought what the Google CEO said “sounded good” until he saw former Google engineer Kevin Cernekee’s “say terrible things about what they did in 2016” last week. – READ MORE