“We Are Treated Worse Than Garbage”: Italian Families Stuck Inside With Bodies Of Dead Spouses As Nationwide Lockdown Begins

Thanks in part to President Trump’s nonchalant initial response (though as he demonstrated during last night’s Oval Office press conference, the president has changed his tune – or at least it appears that way), millions of Americans still believe the coronavirus is – worst case – like a bad flu.

Actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson inadvertently amplified this idea when they reported feeling “a little achey” after testing positive for the virus in Australia.

But after reading this desperate plea from an Italian citizen whose sister succumbed to Covid-19 before ever making it to a hospital, hopefully they’ll understand what’s really at stake here. As Dr. Scott Gottlieb said earlier on CNBC: It’s probably too late for America to be South Korea (aka taking swift steps to contain the outbreaks before they get out of control), but we don’t have to be Italy.

When his sister died after contracting the novel coronavirus, Luca Franzese thought that things couldn’t get much worse.

Then, for more than 36 hours, the Italian actor and mixed martial arts trainer was trapped at home with Teresa Franzese’s decaying body, unable to find a funeral home that would bury her.

“I have my sister in bed, dead, I don’t know what to do,” Franzese said in a Facebook video over the weekend, pleading for help. “I cannot give her the honor she deserves because the institutions have abandoned me. I contacted everyone, but nobody was able to give me an answer.”

Initially posted to Facebook, Luca’s video was also shared to YouTube as he and thousands of other Italians tried to get the message out: Local officials don’t care: Luca tried to find a funeral home to bury his sister and for weeks “ma nessuno ne fregata” – but nobody gave a fuck. – READ MORE

