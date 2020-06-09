‘WE ARE THE PROBLEM’: Drew Brees’ wife apologizes for his ‘insensitive’ comments about the American flag and the George Floyd protests

DREW Brees’ wife apologized for his “insensitive” comments about the American flag and national anthem amid the ongoing George Floyd protests, saying “we are the problem.”

Brittany Brees took to Instagram to issue an emotional statement after her husband’s second apology for saying he “will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.”

Last week, Brees came under fire for his opinion on players kneeling again when the NFL season starts up again, which drew widespread criticism.

“WE ARE THE PROBLEM,” Brittany captioned two Martin Luther King Jr. quotes on their Brees Dream Foundation page. “I write this with tears in my eyes and I hope you all hear our hearts.

“I have read these quotes and scripture 1000 times and every time I read it and the words sink into my heart. I think yes this is what it’s all about,” she wrote on Saturday. “Only until the last few days, until we experienced the death threats we experienced the hate … Did I realize that these words were speaking directly to us.

“How could anyone who knows us or has had interactions with us think that Drew or I have a racist bone in our body? But that’s the whole point.

"Somehow we as white America, we can feel good about not being racist, feel good about loving one an another as God loves us. We can feel good about educating our children about the horrors of slavery and history."

