‘We Are Not A Match’: Bumble Match Turns In Suitor Who Bragged About Storming The Capitol

Just one week after he took part in storming the Capitol, Robert Chapman bragged about his actions to a prospective love interest on the popular dating app Bumble.

“I did storm the Capitol,” he told his match, according to court documents. “I made it all the way to Statuary Hall.”

She responded, “We are not a match,” then, according to records, reported him to the police.

That report, the FBI said in the documents, was the beginning of the investigation into Chapman. The tip ultimately led to Chapman’s arrest, which NBC New York first reported Thursday, and he was charged with trespassing at the Capitol and disrupting official government operations.

Chapman also updated his Facebook profile picture to a riot selfie, and bragged about his actions on the site.

Included in the complaint is a screenshot of the conversation between Chapman and the woman, whose name is omitted. In the conversation, Chapman also bragged about how he told reporters of his partaking in the riot.

After receiving the tip, the FBI combed over body camera footage taken on Jan. 6. One video showed Chapman recording the crowd from Statuary Hall, the records said. He appeared with distinctive bushy sideburns and a black-and-white bandana similar to his Bumble profile picture included in the records.

On Facebook, the FBI found the same picture of Chapman posted by another woman with the caption, “My Dear friend and Brostar Robert made it into the Capitol building at the protest yesterday. Woo Hooooooooo!!!!”

Chapman is one of hundreds of rioters facing criminal charges following the events of Jan. 6, when a mob stormed the Capitol in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s victory.