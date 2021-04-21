Waters Stands by Protest Remark: ‘Civil Rights Movement Is Confrontation’

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) is standing by her call on protesters to get more “confrontational.”

She told CNN’s Manu Raju, “The whole Civil Rights movement is confrontation.”

During a protest over the weekend in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, Waters said, “We’ve got to stay on the street and we’ve got to get more active, we’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.”

Her comments came amid the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and a week after the police shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man.

Chauvin has been charged with murder and manslaughter for his role in the death of George Floyd. He has pleaded not guilty.

Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill, who is presiding over the Chauvin trial, weighed in on Waters’ comments. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --