Waters’ FEC Reports Show She’s Continued Controversial Practice of Cutting Big Checks to Her Daughter

Recent Federal Election Commission (FEC) reports show Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) continued to cut large payments to her daughter during the first quarter of 2019.

The congresswoman — who serves as chair of the House Financial Services Committee — paid her daughter, Karen Waters, $50,000 in just the first three months of the year. The reports claim the money was given to Waters’ daughter as payment for “slate mailer management service” fees.

Citizens for Waters, the PAC that Waters used to pay her daughter, had an outstanding debt of $183,022.15 to Karen from the 2018 election and used the money raised to pay back part of that debt throughout the first quarter following her re-election.

Edit: $133,000 of Maxine Waters' campaign disbursements to her daughter for a "slate mailer management fee" in the latest FEC filing is campaign debt. (h/t @rpyers) https://t.co/JPEIgkRtwt — Anna Massoglia (@annalecta) April 15, 2019

This is not the first time that Waters has cut a major check to her daughter for the obscure task of "mailer management." In August 2018, Waters was hit with an FEC complaint for paying her daughter to manage the mailers.