Watergate prosecutor compares Trump to King George, a ‘flimflam artist’

Assistant Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman said Saturday that the idea the president can’t be charged with obstruction of justice was reminiscent of King George’s rule over the American colonies.

“First of all, the whole idea that he can’t be charged with obstruction of justice — the last time that ever happened in this country is when we were ruled by King George,” Akerman told MSNBC. “That’s what the whole rule of law is about. The president has to faithfully execute the laws.”

“If it he winds up having the corrupt intent to put the kibosh to an investigation, that’s obstruction of justice … If I advise someone to take the fifth amendment … that’s fine. But if I advise them with the corrupt intent to do it to cover up crimes I committed, that’s obstruction of justice. That applies to the president,” Akerman added.

"They're just trying to put up a bunch of flimflam," Akerman said. "Donald Trump is just a flimflam artist trying to sell more snake oil, and this is another way to package the same snake oil he's been selling to the public through Rudy Giuliani for the last week."