True Pundit

Politics TV

WATCH: Trump Does Impression of POTUS the Media Wanted, Crowd Explodes Loving It

Posted on by
Share:

According to The Hill, Trump decided to respond to a Wall Street Journal article which asked if the president was “a good speaker.”

“You know, how easy it is to be presidential?” Trump said. “But you’d be out of here right now, you’d be so bored because I could stand up, right?”

However, if you wanted presidential, presidential you would get: Trump did an impression of what he would sound like if he were a traditional commander in chief type.

“I’m very presidential. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for being here tonight,” Trump said in a mock presidential voice, all while moving robotically.

“Rick will be a great, great congressman. He will help me very much. He’s a fine man and Yong is a wonderful wife. I just want to tell you on behalf of the United States of America that we appreciate your service. We appreciate your service.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Trump Does Impression of POTUS the Media Wanted, Crowd Explodes Loving It
Trump Does Impression of POTUS the Media Wanted, Crowd Explodes Loving It

"You would be so bored."
Conservative Tribune Conservative Tribune
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: