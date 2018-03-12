WATCH: Trump Does Impression of POTUS the Media Wanted, Crowd Explodes Loving It

Trump: “You would be so bored” if I acted presidential pic.twitter.com/H6ZluTgRdk — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 11, 2018

According to The Hill, Trump decided to respond to a Wall Street Journal article which asked if the president was “a good speaker.”

“You know, how easy it is to be presidential?” Trump said. “But you’d be out of here right now, you’d be so bored because I could stand up, right?”

However, if you wanted presidential, presidential you would get: Trump did an impression of what he would sound like if he were a traditional commander in chief type.

“I’m very presidential. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for being here tonight,” Trump said in a mock presidential voice, all while moving robotically.

“Rick will be a great, great congressman. He will help me very much. He’s a fine man and Yong is a wonderful wife. I just want to tell you on behalf of the United States of America that we appreciate your service. We appreciate your service.” – READ MORE

