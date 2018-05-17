Watchdog: House Democrats Illegally Influenced CO Primary Election

A non-partisan ethics watchdog filed a complaint Tuesday against the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee for allegedly providing illegal in-kind contributions to Jason Crow, a Democrat running for office in Colorado’s Sixth Congressional District.

The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust filed the complaint with the Federal Election Commission after The Intercept published audio in April of House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer pressuring Crow’s primary challenger, Levi Tillemann, to drop out of the race to clear the way for Crow, the establishment’s preferred candidate for the June 26 primary.

“In the present case, it is clear the DCCC sought to influence the primary election and gave in-kind contributions to Crow to support his primary race,” FACT’s complaint reads. “The DCCC requested other candidates drop out of the primary race and only provided valuable resources to Crow to assist his primary campaign.”

Tillemann provided The Intercept with a December 2016 recording of Hoyer urging him to drop out of the race, saying the DCCC, the official campaign arm of House Democrats, had made a behind closed doors decision that Crow would be the nominee for the general election.

“Staying out of primaries sounds small-D democratic, very intellectual, and very interesting,” Hoyer said. “But it was clear that it was our policy and our hope that, early on, try to come to an agreement on a candidate that we thought could win the general, and to give that candidate all the help we could give them.” – READ MORE

