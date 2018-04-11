True Pundit

WATCH: Zuckerberg Stumped When Asked To ‘Define Hate Speech’

On Tuesday, Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) stumped Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg over what constitutes hate speech during his hearing with the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committee.

“You may decide or Facebook may decide it needs to police a whole bunch of speech that I think America might be better off not having policed by one company that has a really big and powerful platform,” Sasse said. “Can you define hate speech?”

Zuckerberg paused for a moment with a perplexed look on his face as he struggled to answer the question. – READ MORE

