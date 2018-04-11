WATCH: Zuckerberg Stumped When Asked To ‘Define Hate Speech’

On Tuesday, Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) stumped Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg over what constitutes hate speech during his hearing with the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committee.

Sen. Ben Sasse stumps #Zuckerberg over hate speech, asks him: “Can you define hate speech?” Zuckerberg pauses for a moment with a perplexed look on his face and struggles to answer the question. pic.twitter.com/uiL8f4vjW0 — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) April 10, 2018

“You may decide or Facebook may decide it needs to police a whole bunch of speech that I think America might be better off not having policed by one company that has a really big and powerful platform,” Sasse said. “Can you define hate speech?”

Zuckerberg paused for a moment with a perplexed look on his face as he struggled to answer the question. – READ MORE

