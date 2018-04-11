True Pundit

WATCH: Zuckerberg Reveals Facebook Is Working With Mueller In Russia Investigation

On Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed that Facebook is working with special counsel Robert Mueller in his investigation into alleged Russian collusion with Trump campaign officials.

Zuckerberg told Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) that officials at Facebook had been interviewed by investigators from Mueller’s team. Zuckerberg said that while he had not been interviewed by the special counsel, he did believe that other officials at Facebook had been. – READ MORE

