WATCH: ‘You’re Full Of Sh**!’ Joe Biden Rages At Michigan Auto Worker Over Gun Rights, ‘AR-14’

Former Vice President Joe Biden got into a heated and profanity-laced argument with a worker at a Fiat-Chrysler auto plant in Detroit on Tuesday, after the individual accused the Democratic presidential candidate of trying to take away his Second Amendment rights.

“You’re full of sh– … I support the Second Amendment,” Biden shot back, stressing he’s not going to take guns away.

The worker then told Biden, “You’re working for me, man,” and told Biden that he saw an online video supporting his claim that Biden is hostile to the Second Amendment.

.@joebiden touring auto plant in Detroit quickly gets into an argument with a worker over guns. pic.twitter.com/37oCrX62HS — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) March 10, 2020

Biden, pointing at the individual as they were mere inches apart in the middle of a crowd, said he’s not working for him and told him not to be “such a horse’s a–.”

Biden, at one point mistakenly referring to “AR-14’s,” went on to press the individual to acknowledge that machine guns are illegal. Biden appeared to then misspeak in saying AR-15’s are illegal, before questioning why anyone needs “100 rounds.”

The dispute, caught on camera, happened at the Fiat-Chrysler plant as Biden stumped for votes in Michigan, the biggest prize among the states voting Tuesday with 125 delegates at stake. – READ MORE

