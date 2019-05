Prepare to have your eyes rain tears, on this Memorial Day Monday — and just about any day of the year.

https://twitter.com/espn/status/1132680978231635973

On Sunday, World War II veteran Pete Dupre, 96, brought down the house at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, as he gave his rendition of the national anthem on a harmonica in front of 26,332 soccer fans.

The arena was filled to capacity as people gathered to watch an exhibition soccer match between the U.S. women’s national team and Mexico.

The performance was beautiful! – READ MORE