WATCH: Women’s Marchers Ignore Science, Fall Through Melting Ice In National Mall Reflecting Pool

The Women’s March in D.C. was, according to its website, “pro-science” with regards to “Climate Change,” but while they might happily embrace an extensive, industry-crushing, regulation-heavy response to their own extensively researched environmental concerns, short-term weather knowledge appears out of their reach.

According to The Washington Post, a number of Women’s Marchers decided to march on the Reflecting Pool on the National Mall, a huge, shallow body of water that provides a sort-of mirror for the Washington monument. At first glance, this was a fine idea, because the pond was covered in ice.

But that ice doesn’t stay solid long at 60 degrees — the temperature it was in Washington on Saturday. – READ MORE

While the media loves when Democrats “burn” the president with a clever comment, they can’t handle it when he does the same back at them.

Before last Saturday’s “Women’s March,” Trump sent out praise for the protesters by noting the great strides the economy has made for women, under his presidency. Many on the left complained that Trump had “missed the point,” of the anti-Trump march, including CNN’s Chris Cuomo, who whined about the clever tweet on his show, Cuomo Primetime January 22.

But Cuomo was offended by Trump’s snarky take on the left-wing protest. “You know that’s not why they were marching,” he lectured Conway.

He continued complaining about how “insulting” it was for Trump to be poking fun at an event that was literally organized to protest his election, last year. – READ MORE

Turns out, the Women’s March has very little to do with actual women’s rights and women’s issues and everything to do with an irrational hatred for President Donald Trump (and, more generally, conservatives).

Street reporter Austen Fletcher, who goes by “Fleccas,” attended the LA Women’s March on Saturday to let the fine folks in genitalia hats explain why they were out protesting. The women and their male “allies” had no clear message, as you might expect, though there was talk of white guilt, a women’s “right” to kill an unborn child up until birth, the widely debunked “gender pay gap,” hatred for President Trump (he’s unqualified because he’s “never been president before”), and signs calling for the murder of Trump and Vice President Pence.

Missing from these “empowered” women’s mouths were any words about the women currently suffering at the hands of oppressive regimes. One woman, who was holding a sign boasting the famous image of a Muslim woman in an American flag hijab, went as far as to explicitly state that she was not out protesting in solidarity with the women of Iran. – READ MORE

President Trump, in a deft exercise of tweet-trolling, cheered on the Women’s March Saturday, urging participants to turn out in big numbers to celebrate a strong economy and low unemployment rate for women.

With the presidential tongue firmly implanted in cheek, he brushed aside the decidedly anti-Trump flavor of the marches and the anti-Trump signs that ranged from the humorous to the profane.

Beautiful weather all over our great country, a perfect day for all Women to March. Get out there now to celebrate the historic milestones and unprecedented economic success and wealth creation that has taken place over the last 12 months. Lowest female unemployment in 18 years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2018

From his twitter perch, Trump took a rosy posture toward the marches: “Beautiful weather all over our great country, a perfect day for all Women to March,” he tweeted. “Get out there now to celebrate the historic milestones and unprecedented economic success and wealth creation that has taken place over the last 12 months. Lowest female unemployment in 18 years!” – READ MORE