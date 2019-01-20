WATCH: Women’s March Leaders Promote Anti-Semitism At Women’s March

Leaders of the Women’s March promoted Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) against Israel during the Women’s March in Washington, D.C, on Saturday amid the organization’s growing anti-Semitism scandal.

Far-left activist Linda Sarsour made the anti-Semitic remarks, screaming, “Anything from Medicare for all, to ending the war in Yemen, to standing up for free speech and our constitutional right to Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions in these United States of America.”

Embattled Women’s March co-president Tamika Mallory nodded in agreement as Sarsour screamed.

Far-left activist Linda Sarsour champions Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Israel while speaking at the Women's March amid the organization's growing anti-Semitism scandal. Co-President Tamika Mallory nods in agreement with Sarsour. pic.twitter.com/34rLahHSBP — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 19, 2019

The latest anti-Semitic remarks from Sarsour come on the heels of Mallory refusing to denounce noted anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan during a recent interview when she was asked why she called him the “greatest of all time.”

The co-president of the @womensmarch refuses to affirm Israel’s right to exist— saying “everyone has a right to exist…I just don’t feel that everyone has a right to exist at the disposal of another group." pic.twitter.com/6BEwkAYVKT — Firing Line with Margaret Hoover (@FiringLineShow) January 18, 2019

During a PBS interview on Friday about her anti-Semitic views, Mallory refused to state that Israel had the right to exist.