 

WATCH: Women’s March Leaders Promote Anti-Semitism At Women’s March

Leaders of the Women’s March promoted Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) against Israel during the Women’s March in Washington, D.C, on Saturday amid the organization’s growing anti-Semitism scandal.

Far-left activist Linda Sarsour made the anti-Semitic remarks, screaming, “Anything from Medicare for all, to ending the war in Yemen, to standing up for free speech and our constitutional right to Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions in these United States of America.”

Embattled Women’s March co-president Tamika Mallory nodded in agreement as Sarsour screamed.

The latest anti-Semitic remarks from Sarsour come on the heels of Mallory refusing to denounce noted anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan during a recent interview when she was asked why she called him the “greatest of all time.”

During a PBS interview on Friday about her anti-Semitic views, Mallory refused to state that Israel had the right to exist. – READ MORE

 

