WATCH: Women On NBC Panel Rip Into Avenatti, His Client’s Accusations Against Kavanaugh

An NBC panel tore into sensationalist partisan lawyer Michael Avenatti and his client over their allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh after his client’s credibility has been severely damaged by multiple recent media reports.

Commentator Amy Holmes noted that, as the FBI investigation into Kavanaugh proceeds, the Republicans’ “fear is you will have more Michael Avenatti cases” which are a “real circus.”- READ MORE

Attorney Michael Avenatti claimed Sunday to have received a “lot of encouragement” from top officials at the Democratic National Committee to run for president in 2020.

MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt concluded her interview Sunday evening with Avenatti by asking how he felt potential 2020 Democratic competitors stacked up as opposition to Trump.

“I’ve been traveling around the country, raising money for Democrats,” he said. “I’ve received an incredible response, every state that I’ve gone to. I think I’ve surprised a lot of people. I’ve received a lot of encouragement in various states to run. I’ve received a lot of encouragement from the Democratic National Committee and senior leadership within the committee, frankly, to run.” – READ MORE