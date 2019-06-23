WATCH: Woman who says Trump sexually assaulted her gives bizarre reason why she won’t pursue rape charges

E. Jean Carroll, the Elle magazine advice columnist who claims President Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in the mid-1990s, provided an extremely bizarre explanation for why she will not pursue criminal charges against her alleged attacker.

Speaking on MSNBC Friday after going public with her allegations in New York magazine, Carroll claimed it would be “disrespectful” to pursue rape charges.

.@Lawrence: "Would you consider bringing a rape charge against Donald Trump?"



E. Jean Carroll, who has accused the president of sexual assault: "No." pic.twitter.com/LVqdigtVDt — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 22, 2019

“I would find it disrespectful to the women who are down on the border who are being raped around the clock down there without any protection,” Carroll said. “As you know…the women have very little protection there. It would just be disrespectful.”

She added that she is a “mature woman” who can “keep going” despite the alleged traumatic encounter with Trump 23 years ago. – read more