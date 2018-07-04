WATCH: Woman Uses Her Toddler to Harass EPA Admin Scott Pruitt in the Middle of His Meal

EPA head Scott Pruitt has joined a growing number of Trump administration officials who have been publicly confronted.

While dining at a Washington, D.C., restaurant, a local teacher approached Pruitt with her toddler, making an appeal for him to resign. The teacher, Kristin Mink, introduced him to her 2-year-old son and requested that he resign so her child could have a better future, afterward posting a video of the encounter on Facebook.

“We deserve to have someone at the EPA who actually does protect our environment, somebody who believes in climate change and takes it seriously for the benefit of all of us, including our children,” Mink said. “So I would urge you to resign before your scandals push you out.” – READ MORE

