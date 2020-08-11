WATCH: Woman Shouts ‘I Can’t Breathe’ As She Loots Luxury Clothing Store In Chicago

A woman apparently taking a video of herself looting a high-end store in Chicago at one point yelled, “I can’t breathe” — the phrase George Floyd uttered before his death that has become a slogan for the Black Lives Matter movement.

In the video, posted on social media, the woman is seen walking through a luxury department store, saying she is searching for a tool to remove security tags.

Looter shouts “I can’t breathe” as she runs through store looking for something to remove security tags. #Chicago pic.twitter.com/uElON1OYmf — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) August 10, 2020

“I don’t know where the f***ing keys at!” she yells as she searches drawers attempting to remove what she calls “Canada gooses,” a type of security tag.

“Let me see, does that say Valentino, does that say Dolce and Gabbana?” she says, then begins running through the store before yelling, “I can’t breathe!” – READ MORE

