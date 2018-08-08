WATCH: ‘WINNING IS WINNING’: RNC Releases Vicious Ad Mocking Democrats After Losses (Video)

The Republican National Committee (RNC) released an ad on Wednesday trolling the Democratic Party after the Democrats lost another special election, reminding them that “winning is winning” and moral victories don’t count.

The ad, first reported by The Daily Wire, comes a day after Donald Trump-endorsed Republican Troy Balderson appears to have won a tight race in Ohio’s 12th congressional district against Democrat Danny O’Connor.

The race has not been officially called since the margin is only 1,564 votes. READ MORE:

