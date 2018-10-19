WATCH: Wild-Eyed Leftist Becomes A Hyena As He Destroys Ted Cruz Signs

Ted Cruz has had his bouts with hyperventilating members of the Left recently, such as hysterical women confronting him in airports and badgering him about his vote to confirm Justice Brett Kavanaugh while displaying their utter ignorance of jurisprudence and due process. Cruz usually has a witty response for such hecklers, and their hysteria is usually still somewhere within the parameters of what might be construed as normal.

WATCH: Crazed Man Destroys Ted Cruz Campaign Signs In Houston; Tells Supporter He Doesn’t ‘Belong’ In The Neighborhood pic.twitter.com/IArg9itSXF — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 18, 2018

But one Cruz supporter in the funky Montrose neighborhood of Houston, Texas, watched an even more intense display of emotional incontinence when he was confronted by a wild-eyed member of the lunatic fringe whose apparent hatred for Cruz triggered him to go berserk on video. The exchange was apparently precipitated by the leftist’s rage at seeing signs for Cruz planted around the neighborhood.- READ MORE