WATCH: Why Did Joe Biden Call Police ‘The Enemy?’

On Wednesday, amid riots following the horrific police killing of George Floyd, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden said that police “become the enemy” when they use surplus military equipment. He also supported some version of the Black Lives Matter push to “defund the police.”

“Surplus military equipment for law enforcement. They don’t need that,” Biden said in an interview with activist Ady Barkan, who is dying from ALS. “The last thing you need is an up-armored Humvee coming into a neighborhood, it’s like the military invading.”

🚨 🚨🚨

Joe Biden says police have “BECOME THE ENEMY” and calls for CUTTING police funding: “Yes, absolutely!” pic.twitter.com/hV9KyuqhiX — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) July 8, 2020

“They don’t know anybody. They become the enemy,” Biden added. “They’re supposed to be protecting these people.”

The presumptive nominee also supported a version of defunding the police. Barkan suggested the Black Lives Matter movement aims to “reduce interactions civilians have with the police” by redirecting money from law enforcement to mental health and other services. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --