WATCH: Whoopi Suggests Antifa Was Made Up by the Right So They Could ‘Bitch About It’

Charlottesville was back on the hot topics table at ABC’s The View, September 15, one month to the day after violence broke out on the campus of the University of Virginia. But instead of thought-provoking conversation on the serious issue, as usual, conspiracy theories about the right was the prevailing opinion expressed at the table by the liberal hosts. Whoopi Goldberg had the most mind-numbing take, actually wondering out loud if the right had “made up” the left-wing group Antifa, so they could have something to “bitch about.”

Not only that, but host Joy Behar even seemed to justify Antifa’s violence as a “tactic.”

After discussing President Trump’s response to Charlottesville and whether he “equated” violence on both sides, host Paula Faris was the first one to bring up Antifa’s dedication to violence. But she didn’t even get to make her argument before fellow host Whoopi interrupted to shut her down. – READ MORE

  • blackfeather

    nope…that’s the left that does that whoop….get an education.

  • yurlittledog2

    Whoopi…. So your Implying the Right created Antifa and Yet Antifa is Supported by The LEFT,.. hmm Maybe if they were Beating Liberals you might have a Point and Yet they are Not and Infact they are Beating Conservatives and Trump Supporters For Nearly 2 Years Now and just Proves how Idiotic your Comments are as you play the Identity Politics Cry Fest and Spread more Lies and Incite more Librats to Violence !!

  • Well Done

    As usual, the hard left accuse their perceived opponents of doing exactly what the left do. It’s the “nazi white supremacists” who were made up. They arrived in C’ville on the same bus with Antifa. Whoopi is a bloated, disgusting partisan.

  • John Rohnson

    Someone needs to tell Whoopi Charlottesville was another Smith-Mundt Hoax, sorry, Public Diplomacy Broadcast:
    https://voat.co/v/RepealSmithMundt/2112681
    https://voat.co/v/RepealSmithMundt/2106667

  • Kathy Rob

    Wow! These woman are truly clueless, as I’m sure they get their news from MSM. They NEVER spoke of Antifa until just a few weeks ago. They live in their own bubble.

