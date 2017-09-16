Politics TV
WATCH: Whoopi Suggests Antifa Was Made Up by the Right So They Could ‘Bitch About It’
Charlottesville was back on the hot topics table at ABC’s The View, September 15, one month to the day after violence broke out on the campus of the University of Virginia. But instead of thought-provoking conversation on the serious issue, as usual, conspiracy theories about the right was the prevailing opinion expressed at the table by the liberal hosts. Whoopi Goldberg had the most mind-numbing take, actually wondering out loud if the right had “made up” the left-wing group Antifa, so they could have something to “bitch about.”
Not only that, but host Joy Behar even seemed to justify Antifa’s violence as a “tactic.”
After discussing President Trump’s response to Charlottesville and whether he “equated” violence on both sides, host Paula Faris was the first one to bring up Antifa’s dedication to violence. But she didn’t even get to make her argument before fellow host Whoopi interrupted to shut her down. – READ MORE
