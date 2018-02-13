WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg Calls Pence A Nazi About Gays

Last Thursday, waxing eloquent on that bastion of intellectual firepower, “The View,” Whoopi Goldberg lauded gay Olympic skater Adam Rippon’s reported turndown of an invitation to meet with Vice President Mike Pence by comparing Pence to a Nazi.

Goldberg introduced the subject by repeating a spurious charge hurled by the Left that Pence approved of gay conversion therapy, asserting, “A past controversy of his is coming back to bite him right square on the face because openly gay Olympic skater Adam Rippon reportedly declined an invite to sit with the VP because Pence says he funded gay conversion therapy in the past which Pence says is not true.” She continued, “But should they have a sit-down — should he sit down to talk with this gentleman who doesn’t even sort of recognize him as a person?” After intellectual giant Joy Behar joked about gay conversion therapy, Goldberg cited Pence’s positions on gay marriage through the years, concluding, “I think it would be like asking a Jewish person to sit down and understand where the Nazi is coming from. I think that would be a difficult thing.” – READ MORE

As Whoopi Goldberg appeared as a guest in a pre-recorded interview for CNN’s The Axe Files on Saturday night, the liberal comedian and co-host of ABC’s The View repeated the myth that Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell pledged not to work with Barack Obama right after he was elected President, and then claimed that “a lot of” the opposition to Obama was “based in race” as she declared that “That group that never got over the fact that slavery was abolished is still out there.”

She also responded to a question from host David Axelrod about why she always refuses to speak Donald Trump’s name as she co-hosts The View. – READ MORE

This is why Whoopi Goldberg won’t say President Trump’s name https://t.co/sADTaZA6vX Watch the David Axelrod’s full interview with the actor Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on “The Axe Files.” pic.twitter.com/s3wttR7hcb — CNN (@CNN) February 3, 2018

Saturday on CNN’s “The Axe Files,” Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of ABC’s “The View,” said she can’t call Donald Trump “president.” – READ MORE