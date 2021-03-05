WATCH: White House Stream Cuts After Biden Asks To Take Questions, Video Goes Viral

The White House live feed was cut off Wednesday after President Joe Biden asked to take questions during a discussion with House Democrats.

The video clip (see below) has gone viral, racking up over 1.6 million views by Thursday morning.

BIDEN: “I’m happy to take questions if that’s what I’m supposed to do…” *White House feed cut* pic.twitter.com/y5BHhgXWOB — The First (@TheFirstonTV) March 3, 2021

The video clip likely went viral because of a perceived lack of transparency from Biden, who has still not hosted a solo presser with the media, more than 40 days into his presidency.

Even liberal media critic Brian Stelter of CNN has highlighted Biden’s lack of press conferences and encouraged reporters to continue their push for increased access to the president.- READ MORE

