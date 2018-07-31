WATCH: White House Aide Shouts Down Jim Acosta For Screaming Questions at Trump – ‘We’re Done, Jim!’

CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta was shouted down by a White House aide on Monday as he rattled off questions to President Trump about allegations of collusion between his campaign and Russia.

“Make your way out. Let’s go. Move, Jim, let’s go. Keep going, Jim, let’s go. Jim, we’re leaving. Come on, Jim. Go. We’re done,” the aide can be heard yelling.

As she shouts, Acosta continues to try to ask the president about why his attorney Rudy Giuliani has repeatedly asserted that collusion is not a crime, despite Trump’s own claims that there was no coordination between his campaign and Moscow.

White House aide shout down Jim Acosta for asking collusion questions

Acosta’s question and the White House aide’s effort to hustle him out of the room came as Trump wrapped up a photo opportunity with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte ahead of a meeting.- READ MORE

CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta has earned quite the reputation as a notoriously disruptive reporter during the Trump presidency, and if things continue as they have, he might find himself stripped of his press credentials.

In countless press events, Acosta’s rude outbursts and shouting have pushed President Trump closer and closer to his breaking point.

According to the Washington Post, the president has hoped to discipline disruptive reporters for quite some time, but White House officials have talked him down.

But after CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins was banned from attending press event on Friday, it seems change may be in the air.

White House officials were clear that it was only Collins who was not invited to the event, and that another journalist from CNN could attend, but many, including Jim Acosta, felt the move was “not indicative of a free and open press.”

A new low for the White House. My colleague @kaitlancollins deserves better than this. All journalists covering the WH deserve better than this. As do the American people.

Regardless of Jim Acosta’s opinion on the matter, the White House stood behind their decision, with Sanders adding that they “support a free press” but expect “everyone be respectful of the presidency and guests at the White House.”

While Acosta seems to demand that journalists covering the White House, himself included, be treated with dignity and respect, he clearly has forgotten the lack of both dignity and respect he fails to show the sitting president on a consistent basis. – READ MORE

