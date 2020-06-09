WATCH: White Cops, Civilians Wash Feet Of Black Organizers, Ask For Forgiveness

Over the weekend, white police officers and civilians in Cary, North Carolina, washed the feet of black community leaders, who organized the protest concerning the death of George Floyd, as they asked for forgiveness for their white ancestors’ sins.

TMZ reported that the “moving scene” from Saturday captured “a handful of white folks (who) came together to clean the feet of black religious leaders, while offering a prayer repenting for the sins inflicted on black people at large.”

Honored to join the many at the Unity Prayer Walk in #CaryNC. Several stops to pray. Poignant moment when @Morrisville_NC Chief Andrews shares her family story & pastors and police stop to wash the feet of black community leaders. #BlackLivesMattter pic.twitter.com/oHt6fWJPuh — Lori Bush (@loribush) June 6, 2020

White protesters wash the feet of black protest organizers and beg for forgiveness in Cary, North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/SbZFZjbOLq — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 7, 2020

“There’s one man with a megaphone leading the prayer, and he acknowledges there’s one race of people … going on to ask for forgiveness for their white ancestors enslaving, mistreating and oppressing African-Americans,” the report noted, adding that it was “very Christ-like.” – READ MORE

