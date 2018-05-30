WATCH: While Tourists Hate On Trump’s Hollywood Star, Look Who’s Star Is Ignored

Man-on-the-street reporter Austin Fletcher of Fleccas Talks had some fun in Hollywood on Memorial Day weekend highlighting the anti-Trump sentiment that’s raging stronger than ever on the Left Coast.

In a video he posted online Monday, tourists at the Hollywood Walk of Fame stop to find various creative and uncreative ways to show their orthodox liberal hatred for Trump. But Fleccas notes that the star of a now-notorious celebrity right next to Trump who has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons over the last year didn’t seem to elicit any acts of protest from tourists.

[VIDEO]: While tourists take hateful pictures at Trump's Star on Hollywood Blvd. look whose star goes unnoticed… 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/Nm4yZYkzjC — Austen Fletcher (@fleccas) May 28, 2018

“While tourists take hateful pictures at Trump’s Star on Hollywood Blvd. look whose star goes unnoticed…” wrote Fletcher. – READ MORE

