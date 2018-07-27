WATCH: When Unhinged Leftist Interrupts Mike Pompeo’s Speech to Iranian-Americans — The Crowd Stands Up and Chants “USA! USA!…”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been very busy these days.

Just this week Pompeo defended President Trump and Russian relations to Congress, he’s defended religious freedom and last weekend he spoke with several hundred US-Iranian activists in California.

During his speech to the Iranian-Americans an unhinged leftist stood up and started screaming about immigration. – READ MORE

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said President Donald Trump “understands” that the Russians interfered in U.S. elections in 2016 — and fired back at criticism that the president appeared weak at this week’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I think those allegations are absurd,” Pompeo told Fox News’ Shannon Bream during an interview Thursday night on “Fox News @ Night.”

Pompeo asserted that Trump has been “relentless” against Russia, and subtly criticized the media for overdramatizing its coverage of the Helsinki meeting.

“This administration has been relentless in its efforts to deter Russia from its bad behavior,” he said. “We inherited a situation where Russia was running all over the United States. These last few days have been, frankly, more heat than light.”

Pompeo said the Trump administration has been “strong in supporting the Ukrainians, strong in making sure that we’re protected against Russian expansion in other parts of the world. We all recognize that that threat is real and President Trump has been strong in protecting America from Russian aggression.”- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1