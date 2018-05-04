WATCH: What Was Screamed At Trump As He Left Prayer Event Made Attendees React In Disgust

President Trump welcomed a diverse range of religious leaders to the White House for the National Day of Prayer Thursday. The event was uplifting – but the behavior of a reporter at the end of the ceremony disgusted the guests.

Trump spoke about religious persecution and the importance of faith in his remarks. Trump welcomed a one-time inmate turned Christian convert, and the man who arrested him, onstage to share a story of faith and forgiveness. The president, surrounded by religious leaders of all faith backgrounds, then signed an official White House Faith Initiative.

As the president was leaving the event, an unidentified reporter screamed “What about Stormy Daniels?”– READ MORE

