Watch What Happens When Two Pro-Gun Control College Students Shoot for the First Time (VIDEO)

Conservative comedian and commentator Steven Crowder likes conducting social experiments where he sets up a booth in a public place with a film crew in tow and asks random pedestrians to “change my mind” about a certain hot-button issue.

Crowder recently carried out such an experiment on the topic of gun control. He met two female college students who were more than a little misinformed about guns, gun control proposals and gun laws that are already on the books, though they expressed an open mind when Crowder gently corrected some of their misconceptions.

Those two young women — neither of whom owned or had ever fired a gun — ultimately agreed to take Crowder up on his offer of a follow-up segment where they would join him at a gun range and then learn the basics of firearms, how to shoot and how to legally purchase a gun.

At the range, Crowder began with a classroom-setting orientation for the young women, stressing the fundamentals of gun safety and instructing the students how different types of firearms work.

