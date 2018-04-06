True Pundit

WATCH: West Virginia Governor Tells Story About What Trump Did for Hardee’s Employees — It Gets Standing Ovation

Posted on
The governor of West Virginia on Thursday shared an anecdote about President Donald Trump, explaining why he plans to continue standing with the Republican leader, and it received a standing ovation.

While discussing tax reform, Republican Gov. Jim Justice, who was a Democrat until last year, shared a story that — in his mind — revealed how much Trump “really cares” about the American people.

“The last time he was here, I was in the limo with him, and I said, ‘Mr. President, the ladies down at Hardee’s this morning, when I was going through, were out of their minds,’” Justice recalled. “They said, ‘Can you please tell him we said hi and we love him and everything else?’” – READ MORE

West Virginia Governor Tells Story About What Trump Did for Hardee's Employees — It Gets Standing Ovation

“I love him with all of my heart.”

