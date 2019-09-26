WATCH: Waters Celebrates Calling for Impeachment Before Any Allegations Emerged

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Rep. Maxine Waters (D., Calif.) celebrated the launch of impeachment inquiries against President Donald Trump by pointing out that she supported such a move before any evidence of alleged misconduct emerged.

Waters told MSNBC’s All In that she was “way ahead of all of this” because she called for impeachment shortly after Trump’s inauguration in January 2017. She emphasized that she was thwarted by Democratic House leaders, but that changed when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) announced the launch of an impeachment inquiry following a whistleblower complaint over Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

"The difference is the speaker of the House of Representatives is now onboard for a formalized impeachment inquiry and she has her caucus support in doing so," Waters said. "I started a long time ago right after the president was inaugurated, talking about impeachment and saying that he was dishonorable. He was a con man. We could not trust him, and of course I was way ahead of all of this, and nobody really took me seriously."