WATCH: Washington Post writer Melts Down, Asks If People Against Amnesty Are ‘Raised By Wolves’

MSNBC’s “AM Joy” decided to invite a conservative guest on the show Sunday, and things didn’t go too well.

Stephanie Hamill, advisor to the National Diversity Coalition for Trump, defended Trump to the panel, saying “I respect our laws and I understand we can’t allow everybody to come in,” also saying that the United States is “the most generous country in the world,” statements she could barely get out over the loud protests of the other panelists.

Washington Post writer Jennifer Rubin responded, “Okay, number one, we do not have open borders. If she’d actually talk to any real people who actually work for the Immigration and Customs Agency, she would find out that in fact we have fewer border crossings than we have. Our borders are more secure than ever…” – READ MORE

#AMJoy should moved to #Haiti since she cares more for Haitians than Black Americans here in Poverty… https://t.co/xtcBTqyKI5 — Pastor Mark Burns (@pastormarkburns) January 13, 2018

Pastor Mark Burns followed up on his contentious MSNBC interview today by responding to Joy Reid in their clash over Haiti.

In case you missed it, Reid and Burns fought this morning over President Trump‘s reported “shithole” comments, with Burns arguing that the President of course wants to prioritize the well-being of Americans.

Burns Periscoped his response to Reid and went off on the issues they were debating, saying at one point, “She should just move to Haiti since she’s more concerned about Haitian immigrants than black Americans here in poverty.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

MSNBC’s Joy Reid attempted to hold pro-Trump Pastor Mark Burns’ feet to the fire when discussing President Trump’s recent immigration comments, but the host could not hold up to his counter-arguments and eventually cut him off.

Reid and Pastor Burns entered into a fiery exchange on air Saturday morning.

“How can you, as a man of God, justify sending people back to such a country if the country is so broken? How can you justify sending people back to that country?” Reid asked.

“This is not about sending people back to their country,” responded Pastor Burns. He continued as Reid tried unsuccessfully to control the narrative, saying, “We are talking about taking care of America first.”

“Joy, it is not the responsibility of the United States of America to be the United States of the global world. This is the United States of America. You, Joy, I, am American. The President of the United States’ job, his vow and oath, was to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, and the citizens of the United States,” Pastor Burns said. – READ MORE