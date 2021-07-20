WATCH: Washington Post Reporter Says Democrats Won’t ‘Go Hard’ On Cuba Because They Agree With The Regime

A Washington Post reporter acknowledged that many Democrats do not want to “go hard” on the Cuban government because they agree with many of its policies.

Toluse Olorunnipa — who reports for The Washington Post primarily on racial justice issues and serves as a CNN contributor — noted that progressives are fond of socialist policies favored by Cuba’s communist regime.

The Washington Post’s Toluse Olorunnipa: Many Democrats don’t want “to go hard” on Cuba because they agree with Cuba’s socialism pic.twitter.com/O7O7N7NKo1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 18, 2021

“They are really being led by the progressive wing of their party, and the progressive wing of the Democratic Party does not want to go hard against Cuba, against some of the things that the Castro regime may have been a part of,” remarked Olorunnipa on CNN’s “Inside Politics” Sunday.

“In part, because there are some Democrats, there are some progressives who agree with some of those things,” he added. “They agree with universal health care, they agree with some of the programs that were in place in a more socialist kind of society.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --