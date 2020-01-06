WATCH: Warren Refuses to Condemn Terror Master Soleimani

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) on Sunday conspicuously refused to condemn Iranian terror master Qassem Soleimani, the deceased military leader responsible for hundreds of American deaths.

In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Warren described Soleimani, the leader of a designated terrorist organization, as “a high-ranking military official” and “government official.”

“Look, it was a targeted attack on a government official, a high-ranking military official for the government of Iran, and what it has done has moved this country closer to war,” Warren said. “We are not safer today than we were before Donald Trump acted.”

The Massachusetts senator and Democratic presidential candidate further questioned the timing of the U.S. attack on Soleimani, prompting Tapper to ask whether she was suggesting this was a distraction from impeachment. – READ MORE