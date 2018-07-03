Politics TV
WATCH: WaPo ‘Conservative’ Columnist: Sarah Sanders Should Get ‘Life Sentence’ Of Being Publicly Harassed
Speaking on Sunday’s AM Joy on MSNBC, contributor, supposed “conservative” Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin hit the daily double of nastiness: accusing the Trump Administration of inciting gunmen to violence against the press, and stating that White House Press Secretary Sarah Hucakbee Sanders deserved a “life sentence” of being harassed publicly.
As Newsbusters reports, Rubin started her rant by threatening the two GOP women senators who have records of supporting the pro-choice community, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, that they would be “held responsible” if they confirmed a nominee of President Trump who was anti-abortion – READ MORE
