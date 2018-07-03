True Pundit

Politics TV

WATCH: WaPo ‘Conservative’ Columnist: Sarah Sanders Should Get ‘Life Sentence’ Of Being Publicly Harassed

Posted on by
Share:

Speaking on Sunday’s AM Joy on MSNBC, contributor, supposed “conservative” Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin hit the daily double of nastiness: accusing the Trump Administration of inciting gunmen to violence against the press, and stating that White House Press Secretary Sarah Hucakbee Sanders deserved a “life sentence” of being harassed publicly.

As Newsbusters reports, Rubin started her rant by threatening the two GOP women senators who have records of supporting the pro-choice community, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, that they would be “held responsible” if they confirmed a nominee of President Trump who was anti-abortion – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

WaPo 'Conservative' Columnist: Sarah Sanders Should Get 'Life Sentence' Of Being Publicly Harassed
WaPo 'Conservative' Columnist: Sarah Sanders Should Get 'Life Sentence' Of Being Publicly Harassed

Speaking on Sunday's AM Joy on MSNBC, contributor, supposed “conservative” Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin hit the daily double of nastiness: accusing the Trump Administration of inciting gunmen to violence against the press, and stating that White House Press Secretary Sarah Hu

Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: