WATCH: Walmart employee wows shoppers with national anthem performance, days after son left for basic training

When Walmart staffers and shoppers of Trussville, Ala. recently celebrated the ribbon cutting of their location’s new pickup service, they probably didn’t expect employee Sabrina Barnes to bring down the house with a powerful rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” — for a special reason.

As a 50-second clip of Barnes’ stunning performance has gone viral on Facebook with over 57,000 times and 650 shares, the department manager of checkouts and candy aisles revealed to the Trussville Tribune just why the song means so much to her.

“My son just joined the military. He is in basic training, I actually haven’t had any contact with him now for about two weeks. He has a baby on the way and will not be here to see his daughter born which also is his first child,” Barnes told the outlet.

“I started to cry when I sang it. The song has more meaning to me now,” she further divulged to AL.com. “I didn’t get to see [my son] off because I had the flu. All of this happened on my birthday, so it’s been an emotional time.” – READ MORE

