WATCH: Walmart CEO Reveals How Much Toilet Paper the Company Sold in the Last 5 Days

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon is revealing the staggering amount of toilet paper the retail chain has sold in the last five days alone.

As stay-at-home orders continue to be enforced in states, Americans are still making trips to the stores for essential items. Even now, toilet paper still tops the essential item list.

“In the last five days, we’ve sold enough toilet paper for every American to have their own roll. … If everyone can just manage and buy week-to-week rather than stocking up at this point, it would be helpful for everybody.” –@Walmart CEO Doug McMillon pic.twitter.com/N6B70Wyw2R — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 10, 2020

During an interview on “The Today Show” Friday morning, McMillon described the extent of toilet paper sales, noting so much has been sold every American could have one roll of their own.

“In the last five days, we’ve sold enough toilet paper for every American to have their own roll. … If everyone can just manage and buy week-to-week rather than stocking up at this point, it would be helpful for everybody,” he said. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --