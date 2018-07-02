True Pundit

Politics TV

WATCH: #WalkAway Movement to Abandon Liberalism Goes Viral

Posted on by
Share:

The #Walkaway movement that began with a popular Facebook video featuring a gay hairdresser in New York City explaining why he was leaving the Democratic Party has quickly morphed into a major force on social media and beyond.

According to an article last Thursday in the Epoch Times, some five million people on Facebook and YouTube have seen the groundbreaking video showing a “very handsome gay man” who describes his awakening to the inanities of liberalism and the Democratic Party.

“Once upon a time, I was a liberal. Well, to be honest, less than a year ago, I was still a liberal,” begins Brandon Straka, the unlikely face of the new “silent minority” of Americans. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

#WalkAway Movement to Abandon Liberalism Goes Viral | Breitbart
#WalkAway Movement to Abandon Liberalism Goes Viral | Breitbart

The #Walkaway movement that began with a popular Facebbook video featuring a gay hairdresser in New York City explaining why he was leaving the Democratic Party has quickly morphed into a major force on social media and beyond. - #walkaway | Big Government

Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: