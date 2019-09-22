WATCH: ‘Wake up, Grow up, and Shut Up’ Australian Broadcaster Rips Into Climate Change Kids

An Australian broadcaster for Sky News has had his fill of kooky climate change kids and he let them know it during a recent broadcast.

On Friday, the entire world was held hostage by the kooks participating in the “climate strike.”

Many of the kids gave speeches, and blamed past generations for the “manmade” climate change that is supposedly ready and waiting to destroy earth in about 12 or so years.

The commentator’s name is Alan Jones, and he’s getting a round of applause from many sane people across the globe today for this much-needed truth-bomb rant. – READ MORE