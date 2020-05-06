WATCH: Wait, Did Schiff Just Say COVID-19 Deaths Are ‘Casualties’ of His Failure to Remove Trump in Impeachment?!

On Monday, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), one of the leaders of the Democrats’ failed impeachment push to remove President Donald Trump, called the deaths from the coronavirus “casualties” of the Senate’s refusal to remove Trump from office in February. He appeared to suggest that all the deaths from coronavirus could be attributed to the fact that Donald Trump is president during this crisis.

“We certainly told the senators that he was not going to change and there was no way to constrain him, that he is who he is and he would continue to operate the way he had, and indeed that’s exactly what we’ve seen since,” Schiff told MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell. “Now the one thing I think we dramatically understated is when we asked the question, ‘If you found him guilty, do you really need to remove him, given that there’s another election only nine months away, how much damage could he do?’”

UNHINGED: Adam Schiff claims the casualties of coronavirus are casualties of the failed impeachment, implies the failed impeachment was worse than 9/11https://t.co/XMnXzCnIVi pic.twitter.com/geRbI1pOdR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 5, 2020

“We said a lot but little did we know just how great the casualties would be,” Schiff argued. “Some days we lose the equivalent of the number of people we lost on 9/11. And you know I think there’s no way we could have foreseen just how tragic his malfeasance would be in the remaining months of his administration.” – READ MORE

