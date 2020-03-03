WATCH: Voter asks Mike Bloomberg how he can ‘justify’ his gun control agenda while having armed security for himself

Democratic presidential candidate and gun control advocate Mike Bloomberg was asked by a voter on Monday how he can “justify” his agenda aimed at restricting his fellow Americans’ right to defend themselves while he himself enjoys the security of having armed guards protect him.

Question: “How do you justify pushing for more gun control when you have an armed security detail that’s likely equipped with the same firearms and magazines that you seek to ban the common citizen from owning?” Bloomberg: I’m more important than you. pic.twitter.com/ywszQHcLoy — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 3, 2020

During a Fox News town hall, Virginia voter Clarke Chitty rose from the audience to ask Bloomberg, “How do you justify pushing for more gun control when you have an armed security detail that is likely equipped with the same firearms and magazines that you seek to ban the common citizen from owning? Does your life matter more than mine, or my family’s, or these people’s?” – read more

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --