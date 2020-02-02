WATCH: Virginia Democrat embarrasses himself while trying to define assault weapons at town hall​

Virginia Democratic Del. Mark Levine held a town hall last weekend, during which he was asked to define what guns he was seeking to outlaw with a proposed assault weapons ban. His answer had audience members laughing at his obvious lack of knowledge about firearms, according to the Washington Examiner.

Levine said his legislation was aimed specifically at reducing the frequency of mass shootings. Hunters, Levine said, prefer to use bolt action rifles. People who simply want a gun for self-defense should prefer a shotgun or a pistol. So he’s not attempting to ban those.

This is pathetic. But, funny. Virginia @DelegateMark (a Bloomberg-owned “Gun Sense Champion”) introduced HB961 to ban “assault weapons.” A town hall attendee asked him to define “assault weapon.” Bloomberg’s “champion” spewed garbage for 7 min & couldn’t answer the question. pic.twitter.com/7DbwZ4csNd — NRA (@NRA) January 26, 2020

“Mass shooters use guns that go like this,” Levine said, as he waved an imaginary gun back and forth, spraying pretend bullets like an action movie hero. “Guns that go like this are widely inaccurate, that’s why hunters don’t like them. Mass shooters do like them.” – READ MORE