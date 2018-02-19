Watch Viral Demonstration Of How Textbook Can Save Student’s Life During School Shooting

Long gone are the days when earthquake and tornado preparedness took precedence as drills for children’s safety in school as something much more sinister — and possibly life-saving — takes its place.

After a Parkland, Florida high school shooting left 17 dead on Wednesday, one man in Batesville, Mississippi has taken to the internet in order to educate the public on how students can prepare for such a tragedy — and it starts with a textbook.

In videos that have since gone viral, Rickey Red posted two clips where he used school-issued textbooks as body armor against a round of gunfire.

“One of the best defenses our kids have is right there in their hands is these backpacks with these government-issued textbooks,” Red states in the video.

He then opened fire at the backpack full of books, with bullets failing in both instances to fully pass through the thick pages. – READ MORE

