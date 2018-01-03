WATCH: ‘The View’ Hosts Claim That Under Trump, Gay People Could Be Getting Stoned in the Streets Soon

While many people are heading into 2018 with New Year’s resolutions to change things in their lives for the better, some of the hosts of “The View” have no plans to stop making ridiculous claims about President Donald Trump. Tuesday’s episode was a prime example.

It started when Meghan McCain said she will “end conversations” and “leave” when people start comparing Iran to the United States. She brought up how some compared Trump to Ruhollah Khomeini, the former supreme leader of Iran, and how they were calling on others to “rise up against Trump” because of it.

Joy Behar responded: “It’s not apples and apples. It’s not equal, but we’re on a very slippery slope in this country toward throwing democracy out the window every single day.” – READ MORE

