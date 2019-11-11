WATCH: Video shows AOC calling for a socialist ‘revolution’ at a Bernie Sanders rally in Iowa

A video released by the Bernie Sanders presidential campaign shows Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) animating a crowd at a rally in Iowa on Friday where the young democratic socialist yells “Who here is ready for the revolution?” and drawing cheers from supporters.

Presumably, the “revolution” that Ocasio-Cortez is referring to is the socialist vision that she and Sanders have promoted throughout their political careers.

.@AOC takes to the stage and yells “who here is ready for the revolution!?” Iowa is ready for the political revolution. Let’s make it happen: https://t.co/WPoDNbPcbk pic.twitter.com/gt8LVDLFHl — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) November 9, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez’s comments were condemned by Americans of Latin American ancestry who found them reminiscent of the kinds of calls made by socialist strongmen in the region. Among AOC’s critics was Alberto de la Cruz, the Miami-based managing editor of BabaluBlog.

"The last time my family heard a socialist say 'who's ready for a revolution!?' what little they had was stolen from them, some were tortured & imprisoned, and they had to flee Cuba to save their own lives," said de la Cruz on Twitter. Adding, "No thanks, my family has been through enough socialism already."